CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CSX from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on CSX from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841,524 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in CSX by 22.8% in the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 39,572,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,176,886,000 after buying an additional 7,338,924 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 205.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,942,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,794,000 after buying an additional 5,342,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CSX by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in CSX by 173.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,677,719 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,301,000 after buying an additional 4,870,584 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX opened at $37.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.41. CSX has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $38.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $82.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSX will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

CSX Company Profile (Get Rating)

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

