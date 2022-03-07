CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,794 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.62% of CTO Realty Growth worth $8,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 3rd quarter worth $190,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 3rd quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CTO opened at $66.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $66.78. The company has a market capitalization of $395.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.82.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted $18.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

In other news, Director Christopher W. Haga bought 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.82 per share, with a total value of $98,676.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CTO shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jonestrading raised their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.25.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

