CTO Realty Growth Inc (NYSE:CTO) Declares $1.08 Quarterly Dividend

CTO Realty Growth Inc (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 1.08 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th.

NYSE:CTO opened at $66.34 on Monday. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $395.98 million, a PE ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.79.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading lifted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

