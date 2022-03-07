Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Short Interest Down 18.9% in February

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the January 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 358,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $135.29 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $100.35 and a 1-year high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.54.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CFR. Maxim Group increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 6,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $919,717.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the third quarter worth approximately $1,359,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,913,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 135,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,228,000 after acquiring an additional 5,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 97,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

