Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Director Purchases $12,870.00 in Stock

Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) Director Perry E. Davis purchased 1,650 shares of Culp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.80 per share, with a total value of $12,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CULP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.76. 743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,386. The firm has a market cap of $94.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.09. Culp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.96.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The textile maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). Culp had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 3.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Culp, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Culp in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Culp by 15,938.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Culp by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Culp by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Culp by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CULP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Culp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Culp in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

