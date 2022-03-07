Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) PT Lowered to C$25.00

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$31.00 to C$25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CURLF. Benchmark initiated coverage on Curaleaf in a research report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Curaleaf from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum downgraded Curaleaf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. dropped their price target on Curaleaf from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Curaleaf from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.61.

Shares of OTCMKTS CURLF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.00. 1,127,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,219. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.60. Curaleaf has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $16.74.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02).

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

