Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Chairman David Charles Adams Sells 8,910 Shares

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) Chairman David Charles Adams sold 8,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $1,389,514.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David Charles Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 16th, David Charles Adams sold 4,262 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $584,959.50.

On Tuesday, December 7th, David Charles Adams sold 10,488 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $1,396,896.72.

Shares of NYSE:CW traded up $0.80 on Monday, hitting $156.68. 15,434 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 176,381. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $111.26 and a 12 month high of $159.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.98 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 194.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

