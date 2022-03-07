CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Gap Up to $110.15

Shares of CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $110.15, but opened at $116.26. CVR Partners shares last traded at $110.51, with a volume of 1,176 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $97.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,753.75 and a beta of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $5.24 per share. This is a positive change from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $20.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.67%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 29,300.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 25.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,267,000 after purchasing an additional 93,690 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 22.5% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 5,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CVR Partners by 4.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

