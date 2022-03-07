CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 483,561 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 6,810 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $49,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 37.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 46.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $104.85. The company had a trading volume of 363,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,065,105. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $70.78 and a 52 week high of $111.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.60 and a 200 day moving average of $94.78. The company has a market cap of $137.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 21,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $2,277,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Edward Jones raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.95.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

