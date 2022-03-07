CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.39) Per Share

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for CytomX Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.32). Wedbush also issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.18) EPS.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CTMX has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $3.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.15. CytomX Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $10.05. The firm has a market cap of $242.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.57.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.18). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.96% and a negative net margin of 120.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 42,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 45,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 515.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About CytomX Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.