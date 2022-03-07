DA Davidson Comments on SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.53) for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Loop Capital dropped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, upped their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

SailPoint Technologies stock opened at $45.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.18 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.84. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $63.36.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.72 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 13.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

In other SailPoint Technologies news, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $1,161,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $77,892.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,601 shares of company stock worth $4,614,226 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIL. Cutler Group LP increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in SailPoint Technologies by 912.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies (Get Rating)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.