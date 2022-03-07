DA Davidson Cuts ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target to $25.00

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.58% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.07.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

NYSE CHPT opened at $14.32 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.13 and a beta of 1.87. ChargePoint has a 12-month low of $11.21 and a 12-month high of $36.86.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 54.71% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Lawrence Lee sold 20,000 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $294,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William J. Loewenthal sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $145,824.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052 over the last 90 days. 39.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 236.7% in the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 2,121.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 202.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 491.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChargePoint (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.