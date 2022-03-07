DA Davidson Weighs in on BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BJ)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report issued on Friday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s FY2024 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 84.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BJ. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.68.

NYSE BJ opened at $56.54 on Monday. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12 month low of $37.57 and a 12 month high of $74.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.81 and a 200-day moving average of $61.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.48.

In other news, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $792,939.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,634,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,047,000 after buying an additional 703,502 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,837,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,912,000 after purchasing an additional 362,589 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,811,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,097,000 after acquiring an additional 22,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,298,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,890,000 after acquiring an additional 53,453 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $256,944,000.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club (Get Rating)

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.