Dai (DAI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $9.87 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded down 0% against the US dollar. Dai has a total market cap of $9.87 billion and $270.72 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dai

Dai (DAI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 9,869,728,853 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

