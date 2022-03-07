Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Shares Acquired by Investors Financial Group LLC

Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) by 317.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,050 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,700 shares during the quarter. Daktronics comprises approximately 1.2% of Investors Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Investors Financial Group LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Daktronics worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Daktronics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DAKT traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $4.73. 17,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $7.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.84. The stock has a market cap of $215.05 million, a PE ratio of 33.86 and a beta of 0.65.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

