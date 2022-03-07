Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 868 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 53.3% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $10.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $262.02. 183,765 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,591. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $287.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 9.74%.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.