DAOventures One Day Trading Volume Reaches $706.00 (DVD)

DAOventures (CURRENCY:DVD) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. DAOventures has a total market cap of $302,843.77 and $706.00 worth of DAOventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAOventures has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOventures coin can now be purchased for about $0.0329 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00010317 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000192 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00009957 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00008592 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

DAOventures Profile

DAOventures (DVD) is a Proof of Stake coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. DAOventures’ total supply is 15,070,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,200,046 coins. DAOventures’ official Twitter account is @VenturesDao . The Reddit community for DAOventures is https://reddit.com/r/DAOVentures

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOventures is a DeFi robo-advisor and automated money manager platform. It is their mission to make DeFi simpler, accessible & inclusive.The DAOventures native DVG token has several utilities. Working as an incentive mechanism to attract and stake liquidity, the DVG token invites market participation from the DAOventures community ensuring network effect, long term demand and community involvement.DVG holders can benefit from a range of staking incentives that will reward them for their efforts, including pool-specific rewards, reduced transaction fees and community related proposals for improvements.A cross-chain integration, DAOventures will be powered initially by Ethereum and Polkadot with plans to integrate with other blockchain networks in the future.”

Buying and Selling DAOventures

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOventures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

