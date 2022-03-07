Datamine FLUX Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (FLUX)

Datamine FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Datamine FLUX coin can now be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000748 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Datamine FLUX has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Datamine FLUX has a total market capitalization of $332,779.52 and approximately $2,297.00 worth of Datamine FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001903 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043359 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,577.41 or 0.06649027 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,739.27 or 0.99937003 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00043791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.55 or 0.00047861 BTC.

Datamine FLUX Coin Profile

Datamine FLUX’s total supply is 1,147,697 coins. Datamine FLUX’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork

Datamine FLUX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine FLUX directly using U.S. dollars.

