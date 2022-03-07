Datamine Hits Market Cap of $220,608.64 (DAM)

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Datamine has a market capitalization of $220,608.64 and approximately $5,480.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Datamine has traded down 15% against the US dollar. One Datamine coin can currently be bought for about $0.0705 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.57 or 0.00292622 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000101 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004531 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000631 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $471.32 or 0.01214343 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003386 BTC.

About Datamine

DAM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,130,662 coins. Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Buying and Selling Datamine

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datamine should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

