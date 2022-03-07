DecentBet 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $146.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 7th. Over the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 139.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DecentBet coin can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. DecentBet has a market cap of $407,047.21 and $146.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.51 or 0.00034574 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00103871 BTC.

DecentBet Profile

DBET is a coin. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

