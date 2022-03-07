DEEPSPACE Market Cap Hits $11.99 Million (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded up 13.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 7th. One DEEPSPACE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000586 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, DEEPSPACE has traded 52.5% higher against the dollar. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $11.99 million and $794,206.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002586 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043092 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,542.59 or 0.06572363 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,570.92 or 0.99702278 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.83 or 0.00043515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00046713 BTC.

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,598,881 coins and its circulating supply is 52,893,498 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

