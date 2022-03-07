DeFi Bids Trading 13.9% Lower Over Last Week (BID)

DeFi Bids (CURRENCY:BID) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 7th. One DeFi Bids coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. DeFi Bids has a total market capitalization of $273,688.29 and approximately $4,090.00 worth of DeFi Bids was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DeFi Bids has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002608 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.85 or 0.00033557 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00104968 BTC.

About DeFi Bids

BID is a coin. DeFi Bids’ total supply is 42,432,913 coins and its circulating supply is 22,973,614 coins. DeFi Bids’ official Twitter account is @defibids . The official website for DeFi Bids is defibids.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidao® is building a chain agnostic trustless stablecoin and decentralized finance ecosystem. Moreover the Bidao® Token can be staked to earn extra rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Bids

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Bids directly using US dollars.

