Definitive Healthcare Corp’s (NASDAQ:DH) Lock-Up Period Will Expire on March 14th

Definitive Healthcare’s (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) lock-up period will expire on Monday, March 14th. Definitive Healthcare had issued 15,555,555 shares in its public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $419,999,985 based on an initial share price of $27.00. After the end of Definitive Healthcare’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $45.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Definitive Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.55.

NASDAQ DH opened at $20.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.05. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $18.15 and a 1 year high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Equities research analysts anticipate that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

