Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Shares Gap Up to $1.44

Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Rating) (TSE:DML) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.44, but opened at $1.54. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.56, with a volume of 100,566 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Denison Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.46.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DNN. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.