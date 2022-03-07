Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Shares Gap Up to $1.44

Shares of Denison Mines Corp (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.44, but opened at $1.54. Denison Mines shares last traded at $1.55, with a volume of 94,766 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.14 and a beta of 1.87.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

