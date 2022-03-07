DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.050-$3.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.48 billion.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $52.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $69.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.93.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 9.85%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.16%.

XRAY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 607,754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,445,000 after acquiring an additional 84,088 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 430,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,043,000 after acquiring an additional 74,810 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,964 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,959 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

