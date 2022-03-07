DePay (DEPAY) Tops One Day Volume of $399.00

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, DePay has traded 15.4% lower against the dollar. DePay has a market cap of $821,272.18 and approximately $399.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.81 or 0.00043418 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.64 or 0.06615546 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,592.74 or 0.99706167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00044144 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00047480 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 57,028,332 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

