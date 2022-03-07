Deri Protocol (DERI) Price Hits $0.0696 on Major Exchanges

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0696 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Deri Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.25 million and $557,612.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Deri Protocol Profile

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 463,232,436 coins and its circulating supply is 147,186,762 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

Deri Protocol Coin Trading

