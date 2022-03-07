Desjardins Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will earn $5.00 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.94.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LB. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$51.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Laurentian Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$47.40.

LB stock opened at C$41.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$42.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 40.69. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$36.54 and a 12 month high of C$45.29.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$250.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$252.40 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 159.22%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.