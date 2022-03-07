Dether (DTH) Market Capitalization Tops $534,699.56

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 45.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 7th. One Dether coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dether has a total market capitalization of $534,699.56 and approximately $41,079.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dether has traded up 66% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00034122 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00103828 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether (DTH) is a coin. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official website is dether.io . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dether provides a platform that enables anyone to buy ether with cash and also has a map that provides physical stores nearby to spend it, just a mobile phone with internet access. Their token DTH is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Dether

