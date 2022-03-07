Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target to GBX 8,600

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 9,300 ($124.78) to GBX 8,600 ($115.39) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.85% from the company’s previous close.
CRDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,400 ($126.12) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,500 ($114.05) to GBX 8,700 ($116.73) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($88.55) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Croda International to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($126.12) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,487.50 ($113.88).
Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 6,944 ($93.17) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,171.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,936.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.94. Croda International has a 52 week low of GBX 6,032 ($80.93) and a 52 week high of £105.05 ($140.95).
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
Recommended Stories
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.