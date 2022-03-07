Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Croda International (LON:CRDA) Price Target to GBX 8,600

Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 9,300 ($124.78) to GBX 8,600 ($115.39) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 23.85% from the company’s previous close.

CRDA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,400 ($126.12) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,500 ($114.05) to GBX 8,700 ($116.73) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 6,600 ($88.55) price objective on shares of Croda International in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Croda International to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($126.12) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 8,487.50 ($113.88).

Get Croda International alerts:

Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 6,944 ($93.17) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,171.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 8,936.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.94. Croda International has a 52 week low of GBX 6,032 ($80.93) and a 52 week high of £105.05 ($140.95).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.