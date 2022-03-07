Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.57

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 5620 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €12.20 ($13.71) price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.20 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 119,867,976 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,503,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896,929 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,522,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,365 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,956,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,452,000 after acquiring an additional 230,264 shares during the period. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 4,014,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,184,000 after buying an additional 497,419 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,698,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,975,000 after buying an additional 44,325 shares in the last quarter.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

