Deutsche eMark (DEM) Price Hits $0.0015

Deutsche eMark (CURRENCY:DEM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Deutsche eMark has a market capitalization of $82,299.45 and approximately $100.00 worth of Deutsche eMark was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Deutsche eMark has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. One Deutsche eMark coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Deutsche eMark alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000130 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StrongHands (SHND) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Version (V) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Deutsche eMark Profile

Deutsche eMark (DEM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Deutsche eMark’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,653,541 coins. Deutsche eMark’s official Twitter account is @Deutsche_eMark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Deutsche eMark’s official website is deutsche-emark.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Deutsche eMark is an open source peer-to-peer digital Internet currency. Deutsche eMark stands for fast and secure payments to anyone around the world who has an eMark Wallet. Therefore no banks are required and the fees are low and simple to understand. “

Deutsche eMark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deutsche eMark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Deutsche eMark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Deutsche eMark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Deutsche eMark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Deutsche eMark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.