Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.01

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 257185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.

DLAKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating ) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,163 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

