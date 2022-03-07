Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.01

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.01 and last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 257185 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.38.
DLAKY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.53.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.
Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DLAKY)
Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.
