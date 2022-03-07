Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Hits $0.95 on Exchanges

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $22,738.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00002482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dev Protocol alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009970 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00008462 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.74 or 0.00384972 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol (DEV) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dev Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dev Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dev Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dev Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dev Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.