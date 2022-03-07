Dfyn Network (DFYN) Price Hits $0.0897 on Major Exchanges

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded down 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $8.16 million and approximately $853,409.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0897 or 0.00000234 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dfyn Network has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00043260 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,517.86 or 0.06577953 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,235.18 or 0.99890246 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00043518 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00047202 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 90,973,027 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

