Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Shares Gap Down to $187.17

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $187.17, but opened at $178.53. Diageo shares last traded at $179.91, with a volume of 11,180 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on DEO. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $948.12.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diageo (NYSE:DEO)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

