Diamond (DMD) Price Down 9% This Week

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. Diamond has a market cap of $6.08 million and approximately $21,049.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Diamond coin can now be bought for $1.66 or 0.00004433 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001486 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.57 or 0.00049657 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,669,130 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Diamond is bit.diamonds . Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

