Diana Shipping Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 77,683 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 9,562% compared to the typical daily volume of 804 call options.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DSX shares. TheStreet raised Diana Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Diana Shipping from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

DSX stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.24. 2,016,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,433. The company has a market capitalization of $479.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.59. Diana Shipping has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $6.36.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Diana Shipping had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 26.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Diana Shipping will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.27%. Diana Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 63.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Diana Shipping by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,588,794 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,088,000 after acquiring an additional 860,453 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Diana Shipping by 6,848.7% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 686,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 676,990 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Diana Shipping by 179.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 796,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after buying an additional 511,965 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Diana Shipping by 97.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,020,071 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 502,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Diana Shipping by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,218,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $20,301,000 after buying an additional 305,181 shares in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

