DICE Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:DICE) Lock-Up Period To End on March 14th

DICE Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 14th. DICE Therapeutics had issued 12,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $204,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of DICE Therapeutics’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of DICE stock opened at $16.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 26.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DICE Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $40.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.36.
DICE Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.
