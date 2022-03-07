DICE Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:DICE) Lock-Up Period To End on March 14th

DICE Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 14th. DICE Therapeutics had issued 12,000,000 shares in its public offering on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $204,000,000 based on an initial share price of $17.00. After the expiration of DICE Therapeutics’ lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get DICE Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of DICE stock opened at $16.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 26.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DICE Therapeutics has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $40.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.