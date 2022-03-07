DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Shares Gap Down to $16.19

Shares of DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.19, but opened at $15.48. DICE Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 1,403 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
The company has a quick ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 26.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36.
DICE Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DICE)
DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DICE Therapeutics (DICE)
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- Palo Alto Networks Stock is Heating Up
Receive News & Ratings for DICE Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICE Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.