DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Shares Gap Down to $16.19

Shares of DICE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $16.19, but opened at $15.48. DICE Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.02, with a volume of 1,403 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DICE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 26.79, a current ratio of 26.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:DICE)

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

