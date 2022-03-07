DIGG (DIGG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $562,710.00

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. Over the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One DIGG coin can now be bought for $30,586.66 or 0.80024758 BTC on major exchanges. DIGG has a total market cap of $15.38 million and $562,710.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DIGG alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001895 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00043227 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,508.46 or 0.06562949 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $38,220.66 or 0.99997836 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00043622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00047040 BTC.

About DIGG

DIGG’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 503 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DIGG should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DIGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DIGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DIGG and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.