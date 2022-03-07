Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,598,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,090,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,902,000 after purchasing an additional 658,801 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 588.2% during the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 585,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,503,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4,819.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 448,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,833,000 after purchasing an additional 439,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $139.24 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.33 and a 52-week high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.88.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.38%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

