Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Strategy Asset Managers LLC

Strategy Asset Managers LLC trimmed its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Several research firms have commented on DLR. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $3.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $136.11. The company had a trading volume of 47,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,523. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.03 and a 12-month high of $178.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is an increase from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.38%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.