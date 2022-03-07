DigitalBits (XDB) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000804 BTC on exchanges. DigitalBits has a total market capitalization of $264.45 million and $1.07 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DigitalBits has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.73 or 0.00225364 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00011442 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00004020 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00034292 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000103 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About DigitalBits

DigitalBits (XDB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 874,608,082 coins. DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

DigitalBits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalBits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalBits using one of the exchanges listed above.

