Digitalcoin (DGC) Reaches One Day Volume of $25.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 7th. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 20.4% lower against the US dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Digitalcoin has a market cap of $132,826.91 and $25.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,323.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,529.36 or 0.06599933 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.95 or 0.00260806 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $278.15 or 0.00725790 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00014078 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00069382 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007381 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.66 or 0.00419219 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $112.66 or 0.00293963 BTC.

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 38,509,971 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co . Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology. Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

