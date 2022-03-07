Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 66,016 Shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,016 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.77% of Tecnoglass worth $8,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 44.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Tecnoglass by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 400,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,310 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 119.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 6,087 shares during the last quarter. 18.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Sidoti upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Tecnoglass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tecnoglass has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

TGLS stock opened at $21.82 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its 200-day moving average is $24.66. Tecnoglass Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $34.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 14.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.44%.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

