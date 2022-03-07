Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 156,628 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 89.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 330,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,628 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.21% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $8,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 25,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 152,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 4.2% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 248,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 390.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

IOVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IOVA opened at $12.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $36.53.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

