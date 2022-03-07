Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 30,753 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,753 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.47% of Enerplus worth $9,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enerplus by 17.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Enerplus during the third quarter valued at about $89,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Enerplus in the third quarter valued at about $134,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enerplus by 79.5% in the third quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 22,716 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enerplus by 36.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ERF stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. Enerplus Co. has a 1-year low of $4.71 and a 1-year high of $13.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.57%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Enerplus from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins increased their price target on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Enerplus from $15.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.61.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

