Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,467 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.36% of Vidler Water Resources worth $9,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vidler Water Resources by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vidler Water Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Vidler Water Resources by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Vidler Water Resources during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Vidler Water Resources alerts:

Shares of VWTR stock opened at $13.04 on Monday. Vidler Water Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23. The company has a market cap of $238.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Vidler Water Resources, Inc engages in the development of water resource. It sells existing rights and storage credits in Northern Nevada, Southern Nevada, and Arizona. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Carson City, NV.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vidler Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vidler Water Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vidler Water Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.